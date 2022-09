Mental Health Hospital Admissions Have Increased Among Youth

(Axios) – Nearly a third of non-newborn pediatric hospital admissions from 2016 to 2020 were linked to mental health needs, according to a new report from the Health Care Cost Institute. Why it matters: A high rate of inpatient mental health care could be a sign of inadequate preventive care and management of mental health needs in younger populations, researchers said. (Read More)