Xinjiang Lockdown: Chinese Censors Drown Out Posts About Food and Medicine Shortages

(The Guardian) – Chinese censors have reportedly been ordered to flood social media with innocuous posts about Xinjiang to drown out mounting complaints of food and medication shortages in a region under lockdown for more than a month. The Ili Kazakh autonomous prefecture, also known as Yili, is home to about 4.5 million people, and is believed to have been first put into lockdown in early August, without official public announcement, after an outbreak of Covid-19. In recent days social media has hosted reams of post about food shortages, delays or refusals of medical care. But according to a leaked directive published by the China Digital Times, censors were told to “open a campaign of comment flooding” to drown them out. (Read More)