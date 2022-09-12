Children in Northern California Learn to Cope with Wildfire Trauma

(Kaiser Health News) – Since 2020, the state has asked doctors who participate in the state's Medicaid program for low-income people to screen children — and adults — for potentially traumatic events related to adverse childhood experiences, which are linked to chronic health problems, mental illness, and substance use. In the state's most recent batch of so-called ACEs screenings that took place from January 2020 through September 2021, children and adults were found to be at higher risk for toxic stress or trauma if they live in the state's northern counties, a primarily rural region that has been struck by large wildfires in recent years.