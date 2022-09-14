China’s Government Is Mass-Collecting DNA from Tibetans

(The Economist) – I n one image Tibetan monks, clad in burgundy and orange robes, gather around a table as a police officer pricks a monk's finger. In another image children at a kindergarten line up to have their blood taken by officers sitting at a rainbow-coloured table. The pictures, posted by the authorities on WeChat, a social-media platform, show an official campaign to collect the dna of Tibetans. It is often as casual as it is invasive. Many of the posts suggest police are pricking fingers while completing other tasks, such as registering id cards or enforcing covid-19 restrictions (much of Tibet has been locked down since August). The effort is painted as part of a broader campaign to strengthen local policing.