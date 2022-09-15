6 Charts That Show How Money and Influence Shaped the World’s Covid Plan

(Politico) – As governments scrambled at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, four global health organizations stepped in, using their multibillion dollar bank accounts and political connections to help direct how world leaders responded to a virus that has killed 6 million people, according to data from a financial analysis by POLITICO journalists based in the U.S. and Europe and the German newspaper WELT. The investigation shows the extent to which the organizations used their influence to help make life-or-death decisions on the allocation of critical funding, shots and medicines. Together, these organizations form a kind of global health monopoly, health advocates say. (Read More)