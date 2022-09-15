Donated COVID Drugs Start Flowing to Poor Nations–But Can’t Meet Demand

(Nature) – A programme to bring oral COVID-19 antivirals to low- and middle-income countries has launched with an initial donation of 100,000 courses of treatment, to be distributed in 9 sub-Saharan African countries and Laos. The COVID Treatment Quick Start Consortium aims to begin treating people in these countries by the end of September with the donated Paxlovid, an antiviral drug developed by Pfizer in New York City. The programme is backed by non-profit organizations such as the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Americares and the COVID Collaborative, along with Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and other partners. (Read More)