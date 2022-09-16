America’s Fentanyl Problem a Growing Threat for Teens

September 16, 2022

(Axios) – America’s epidemic of overdose deaths tied to fentanyl is posing a growing threat to teens — and as they return to school, officials warn they may more frequently encounter the drug disguised in unexpected forms. Driving the news: A teenage girl died and three others were hospitalized this week after overdosing at their Hollywood high school from what they thought were Percocet pills, the L.A. Times reported. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, News, Pediatric, Pharma, Public Health

Ad