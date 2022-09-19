‘Best Yet’ Malaria Vaccine Developers Eye 2023 Rollout

(SciDevNet) – Researchers say they plan to roll out a new malaria vaccine next year after tests on children in West Africa found it to be up to 80 per cent effective. More than 100 malaria vaccine candidates have undergone trials on humans in recent decades but none has previously met the World Health Organization’s 75 per cent plus efficacy target. Scientists have warned that progress has stalled in the fight against the mosquito-borne disease, which caused over 640,000 deaths in 2020, the majority of them children in Sub-Saharan Africa. (Read More)