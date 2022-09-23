Hemp-Derived Delta-8 Skirts Marijuana Laws and Raises Health Concerns

(Kaiser Health News) – The FDA has issued warnings about the “serious health risks” of delta-8, citing concerns about the conversion process, and has received more than 100 reports of people hallucinating, vomiting, and losing consciousness, among other issues, after consuming it. From January 2021 through this February, national poison control centers received more than 2,300 delta-8 cases, 70% of which required the users to be evaluated at health care facilities, according to the FDA. (Read More)