Uganda’s Ebola Outbreak: Trainee Doctors Go on Strike Over Safety Fears

(BBC) – Trainee medics battling Ebola in Uganda’s virus epicentre accuse the government of putting their lives at risk. “Most times you come into contact with a patient and you use your bare hands,” one worker told the BBC anonymously. All trainees at Mubende’s regional hospital say they are on strike and are demanding to be moved somewhere safer. But Ugandan health ministry spokesman Emmanuel Ainebyoona told the BBC there was “no strike at the hospital”. (Read More)