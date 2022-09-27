Canada Repeals Covid-19 Border Restrictions

(Wall Street Journal) – Canada will scrap its remaining Covid-19 border restrictions on Oct. 1, bringing an end to pandemic policies that have dramatically slowed cross-border traffic between Canada and the U.S. Canada will no longer bar people that haven’t been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 from entering the country. It also stopped a requirement that travelers upload proof of vaccination and other information into a government app called ArriveCan. Business owners, politicians and border agents said that preclearance method was clunky, error-ridden and dissuaded travelers from entering Canada. Wearing masks on flights and trains will also be optional. (Read More)