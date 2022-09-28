She Tried to Block Eating-Disorder Content on TikTok. It Still Pops Up Daily.

(Wall Street Journal) – Nine months after a Wall Street Journal investigation showed that TikTok’s algorithms were flooding teens’ For You pages with videos encouraging weight loss and disordered eating, there are still plenty of them on the platform. ByteDance Ltd.-owned TikTok said last December it would adjust its automated recommendations in general to avoid overly focusing on one type of content. Two months later, the company expanded its ban on eating-disorder videos, including those about overexercise and short-term fasting. (Read More)