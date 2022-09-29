Another Prospect for an Alzheimer’s Drug Renews Cost Concerns

(Axios) – The prospect of an effective new Alzheimer’s treatment came roaring back this week with the announcement of preliminary clinical trial data, giving millions of seniors renewed hope after a tumultuous year. Why it matters: Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease, and the topline results boosted analysts’ expectations for an entire class of drugs targeting the condition. But they also resurrect enormous questions about who’ll cover the costs and how the U.S. will oversee what’s likely a multi-billion dollar market. (Read More)