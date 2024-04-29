Almost Every Chinese Keyboard App Has a Security Flaw That Reveals What Users Type

(MIT Technology Review) – Almost all keyboard apps used by Chinese people around the world share a security loophole that makes it possible to spy on what users are typing. The vulnerability, which allows the keystroke data that these apps send to the cloud to be intercepted, has existed for years and could have been exploited by cybercriminals and state surveillance groups, according to researchers at the Citizen Lab, a technology and security research lab affiliated with the University of Toronto. (Read More)