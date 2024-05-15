Trapped in Rafah, U.S. Medical Volunteers Say They Can’t Save Lives and Can’t Evacuate

(NPR) – When Zain Abu Obeid died on Sunday at the last functioning hospital in Rafah, there was no one to collect the 7-year-old boy’s body from the morgue. He had been injured in an Israeli airstrike that killed his entire family, according to members of a U.S. medical team trapped at the European Hospital following Israel’s closure of the nearby border crossing.

Conditions are so dire that the hospital staff are operating without light due to fuel shortages.