Risk for Psychosis Skyrockets Among Teens Who Use Cannabis

May 24, 2024

cluster of marijuana leaves

(UPI) – Doctors have long known that excessive marijuana use can trigger psychosis, especially in the young. But new research suggests the link is stronger that ever imagined before. Teens who use cannabis face 11 times the odds for a psychotic episode compared to teens who abstain from the drug, new Canadian research contends. The teen years may be an especially vulnerable time in this regard, the researchers noted. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, Mental Health, Neuroethics, News, Pediatric

Ad