Tobacco-Like Warning Label for Social Media Sought by US Surgeon General Who Asks Congress to Act

(Associated Press) – The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms and their effects on young people’s lives, similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes. In a Monday opinion piece in the The New York Times, Dr. Vivek Murthy said that social media is a contributing factor in the mental health crisis among young people. (Read More)