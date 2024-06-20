Instagram Recommends Sexual Videos to Accounts for 13-Year-Olds, Tests Show

(Wall Street Journal) – Findings align with undisclosed internal research at Meta, which has pledged an ‘age-appropriate’ experience for teens; company says testing isn’t representative of their experience.

Instagram regularly recommends sexual videos to accounts for teenagers that appear interested in racy content, and does so within minutes of when they first log in, according to tests by The Wall Street Journal and an academic researcher.