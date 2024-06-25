Surgeon General Calls Guns a Public Health Threat in New Advisory
June 25, 2024
(Axios) – Addressing America’s gun violence crisis requires a public health approach, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared in an advisory Tuesday. Why it matters: The surgeon general’s advisory, one of the most significant tools his office has to draw the public’s attention to a health issue, comes days before the first presidential debate and follows a spate of mass shootings in the first weekend of summer. (Read More)