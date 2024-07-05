Why Doctors Aren’t Going Into Pediatrics

(New York Times) – More than 37 million children receive coverage through Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. This means pediatricians get reimbursed at much lower rates than those in other areas of medicine. Even pediatric subspecialists must deal with this reality. Medicaid isn’t any more generous when children have chronic conditions. That’s no small problem. Estimates suggest that 40 percent of American children have at least one chronic health condition.

Pediatricians attend the same medical schools as those who enter other specialties, and education is expensive. Almost half of those who graduated with over $150,000 in debt 20 years ago have still not paid it off completely. In 2020 the average debt of those completing pediatrics residencies was $264,000. (Read More)