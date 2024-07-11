FTC Poised to Sue Drug Middlemen Over Insulin Prices

(Axios) – The Federal Trade Commission plans to sue the three biggest prescription drug middlemen for allegedly using negotiating tactics to steer patients to use more expensive drugs, including insulins, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The planned suit, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, would follow a two-year FTC investigation that found pharmacy benefit managers use their dominance over the drug supply chain to hike prices and boost profits.