The New Holy Grail for Weight-Loss Drugs Is Sleep Apnea

(Wall Street Journal) – Whether millions of people will be able to afford one of the hot new weight-loss drugs could hinge on whether they cure the sleep apnea of people like Damon Sedgwick. Sedgwick, a technology business analyst in Sydney, enrolled in a clinical trial in 2022 to test whether taking weekly injections of Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity drug Zepbound would alleviate the sleep apnea that had plagued his nights for years.

The medical thesis: Hefty weight loss from the drug would help open the airways of Sedgwick and other study subjects, reducing the frequent stops and starts to breathing while they slept. (Read More)