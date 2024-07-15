The New Holy Grail for Weight-Loss Drugs Is Sleep Apnea

July 15, 2024

A picture of a slide adjusting scale

(Wall Street Journal) – Whether millions of people will be able to afford one of the hot new weight-loss drugs could hinge on whether they cure the sleep apnea of people like Damon Sedgwick. Sedgwick, a technology business analyst in Sydney, enrolled in a clinical trial in 2022 to test whether taking weekly injections of Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity drug Zepbound would alleviate the sleep apnea that had plagued his nights for years.

The medical thesis: Hefty weight loss from the drug would help open the airways of Sedgwick and other study subjects, reducing the frequent stops and starts to breathing while they slept. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, highlights, News, Pharma

Ad