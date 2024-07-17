‘Google Earth for the Human Heart’ Set to Accelerate Cardiovascular Medicine

(Medical Xpress) – Two whole adult human hearts, one healthy and one diseased, have been imaged in unprecedented detail by researchers from UCL and the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF), providing an invaluable resource for better understanding cardiovascular disease.

The study, published in Radiology, is an atlas of the human heart that captures the anatomical structure of the whole organ down to 20 micrometers—half the width of a human hair. In certain areas imaging has been done to the cellular level. (Read More)