Inside the Texas Crime Lab That’s Cracked Hundreds of Cold Cases

Together the two have turned Othram into arguably the world's leading forensic genetic genealogy lab. Over the past six years, the company has been publicly credited with helping to solve nearly 350 cases, including murders, rapes, and unidentified bodies. That number represents only a fraction of the thousands of cases it has actually assisted on, David told me, because some law enforcement officials prefer not to disclose Othram's role in their investigations. (For comparison, Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs, another well-known company in the field, says it has assisted in more than 315 cases.) Othram has ongoing relationships with agencies around the world, including the Australian Federal Police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the Texas Rangers.