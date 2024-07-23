Experimental Lyme Disease Vax Passes Milestone

(Axios) – A Pfizer-led effort to develop the first new Lyme disease vaccine in more than two decades passed a key milestone last week, putting the drug on a timeline to potentially hit the market in 2026 if trial results are favorable. Why it matters: Climate change is driving the proliferation of ticks and transforming Lyme disease from a summertime nuisance into the most common vector-borne illness in the Northern Hemisphere, affecting an estimated 476,000 people in the U.S. annually. (Read More)