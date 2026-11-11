A New Benchmark for De-Aging Comes From Slowly Turning Back Cells’ Clocks

(Wired) – Researchers in Germany gradually reversed human cells’ ages by decades. By doing so, they could track the de-aging process in a way previous rejuvenation experiments could not.

Additionally, the few key genes involved in the stem cell conversion process can drive the formation of cancer if left active. That’s why Brüstle and his team have looked for other ways of de-aging cells without going through a pluripotent state. In their recent study published in Aging Cell, the researchers started with blood cells from people of various ages, including an infant and a 101-year-old donor.

They guided these cells into a younger state but not all the way toward becoming embryonic-like stem cells. And as this transformation progressed, the chemical signals in the DNA that help estimate a cell’s age also changed. In less than two months of reprogramming, one biomarker in particular was set back as far as 60 years. (Read More)