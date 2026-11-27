(Axios) – Anthropic and OpenAI are facing an increasingly urgent problem: Internal, unreleased models are becoming so powerful that many employees no longer believe they can be safely released, according to more than two dozen sources familiar with the internal debates.

Why it matters: The challenge could significantly slow the AI boom, as the gap between what the best AI systems can do and humans’ ability to control them continues to widen, sources told Axios. (Read More)