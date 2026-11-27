(New Scientist) – Neuroscientists and philosophers met at a conference to discuss ‘exotic, mind-like entities’ – and how chatbots might be moulding our own minds

Can minds exist without bodies? Until a couple of years ago, neuroscientist and philosopher Tom Froese rejected the idea of free-floating intelligence, believing – along with many others in his field – that thinking and awareness require learning through physical experience of the world.

But the recent surge in capabilities of artificial intelligence, particularly the large language models (LLMs) that power chatbots such as Claude and ChatGPT, is now forcing scientists to consider whether disembodied minds might be possible after all – if not already with us. (Read More)