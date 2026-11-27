(NYT) – Critics say the payment limits to companies penalize patients who are not dying on the government’s timetable.

More than a year later, Ms. Birmingham, 64, is alive yet still dying, with a cascade of issues relating to blood clots and severe vascular disease that she is navigating outside hospice. Her case highlights what critics say are flaws in the way hospice care is delivered in the United States, a concern that is growing in urgency as boomers live longer and swell the ranks of people needing end-of-life care.

Citing fraudulent practices in the industry, the Trump administration this month extended a moratorium on new hospice agencies registering with Medicare to deliver service. But even absent wrongdoing, financial incentives frequently result in harm to patients, according to critics of the current system. (Read More)