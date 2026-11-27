(Nature) – Potent immune responses against diverse HIV strains have ignited the field, but major hurdles remain.

Although she could not control the virus without the help of drugs, the antibodies she raised against HIV are recognized as among the strongest that have ever been discovered. The woman is known in the literature as CAP256.

Scientists now think that by mimicking some of the key elements of an infection like hers, they might be able to train other people’s immune systems to make similarly potent antibodies that can block a diverse array of HIV strains. Ultimately, they say, they might achieve one of the most elusive goals in biomedical research: a vaccine that can stop HIV in its tracks. (Read More)