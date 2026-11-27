(ICIJ) – The agency allowed some companies to send in “incomplete, inaccurate, and delayed” information, resulting in an undercount of at least 12,000 adverse events, researchers said.

A new study reveals how data transparency for medical device malfunctions has eroded in recent years, with dangerous consequences for patients. The study, published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The BMJ, found that device makers have increasingly relied on “summary reporting” of medical device practice harms in federally required disclosures — a practice the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it ended years ago. But the FDA has quietly continued summary reporting through exemptions that were never made public.

The study found that the summary reports are rife with “incomplete, inaccurate, and delayed” information. (Read More)