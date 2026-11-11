Meet the Real-Estate Billionaire Spending a Fortune to Slow Down Aging

(WSJ) – Concierge doctors, biohacking retreats and AI-driven wellness routines are part of the pursuit of longevity for the superrich

Wealthy individuals are spending tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars on everything from concierge doctors that will respond to 11 p.m. texts to specialized longevity practitioners promising treatments to help them live longer. Investors with more than $10 million in assets spend around four times as much on healthcare a year as their less-wealthy counterparts, according to UBS.

The pursuit of an optimal physical state is so intense that some practitioners are forging relationships with wealth advisers to connect with their clients. Sanjay Banker, chief executive of concierge medicine provider Private Medical, says he offers a “family office for your health.” Tiger21, the peer advisory network for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, added a staff physician in December to help members navigate care. (Read More)