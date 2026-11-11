(Wired) – The young girl’s parents allege that she used Gemini via her school Chromebook to plan her suicide, but the school’s monitoring systems didn’t know until it was almost too late.

A 13-year-old girl spent three months using her school-issued laptop to discuss depression, research suicide, and plan her funeral before self-harm-monitoring software finally prompted school officials to alert her parents, who intervened and stopped her, according to a lawsuit filed this month by her parents.

The lawsuit alleges that Google and parent company Alphabet were negligent in their rollout of a Gemini model, claiming that the AI chatbot “coached” the North Carolina teenager to consider taking her own life. (Read More)