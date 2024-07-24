Charted: Big Declines in Teen Births

(Axios) – Teen birth rates in the United States have continued to decline significantly across the board since 2000, but racial and ethnic disparities still exist, federal data released Wednesday shows. Why it matters: Decreasing teen births can positively affect adolescents’ physical and mental health, lifetime income and education attainment, according to research organization Child Trends. Black, Native American and Hispanic teenagers of any race still had higher birth rates in 2022 than white, non-Hispanic teens, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. (Read More)