The Companies Realizing Theranos’s Failed Dream

(Wall Street Journal) – Medical tests using small amounts of blood are being rolled out, achieving what the Silicon Valley startup couldn’t

The rise and fall of Theranos—the Silicon Valley startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but ended dissolved, with its founder Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud—cast a pall over the idea that critical medical tests could be run on mere drops of blood.

Demand for alternatives to standard blood draws never went away, however. And companies—including Becton Dickinson and Babson Diagnostics, which make the tests rolling out in Austin—have been working out technological kinks that foiled Theranos. (Read More)