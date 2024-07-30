FDA Approves Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer

(Axios) – The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a blood test to detect colorectal cancer in individuals age 45 and older, adding another screening option for the second-most common cause of U.S. cancer deaths. Why it matters: More than 1 out of 3 eligible Americans don’t complete screening methods such as colonoscopy or a stool test, and a simple blood draw for the condition could be incorporated into routine physicals. (Read More)