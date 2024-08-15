A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

August 15, 2024

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 390, no. 24, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Alzheimer’s Disease, Biomarkers, and mAbs — What Does Primary Care Need?” by N.A. Chin and C.M. Erickson
  • “State and Local Climate Litigation for Protecting Public Health” by A.E. Emery and D.G. Aaron
  • “The Phantom of the Organ” by J. Guzzi
  • “Interactive Perspective: Overview of Heat-Related Illnesses” by J.R. Barzilay, et al.

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, Journal Articles, Organ Donation / Transplantation, Public Health

Ad