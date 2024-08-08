OpenAI Warns Users Could Become Emotionally Hooked on Its Voice Mode

(Wired) – The company has revealed details of AI model safety testing—including concerns about its new anthropomorphic interface.

In late July, OpenAI began rolling out an eerily humanlike voice interface for ChatGPT. In a safety analysis released today, the company acknowledges that this anthropomorphic voice may lure some users into becoming emotionally attached to their chatbot. The warnings are included in a “system card” for GPT-4o, a technical document that lays out what the company believes are the risks associated with the model, plus details surrounding safety testing and the mitigation efforts the company’s taking to reduce potential risk. (Read More)