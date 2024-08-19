A New Treatment for Severe Allergic Reactions — Without the Needle

(New York Times) – A nasal spray can tamp down potentially fatal reactions, a boon to the many patients in crisis who fear using EpiPens.

Patient advocates and allergists, who regularly see the consequences of needle aversion, have been awaiting an auto-injector alternative for years. Among the general population, this fear is relatively common — most children and up to 30 percent of young adults are afraid of needles, according to one systematic review. (Read More)