This Over-the-Counter Gadget Could Help the War Against Diabetes

(The Verge) – The Stelo is unique in that it’s one of three FDA-cleared over-the-counter [Continuous Glucose Monitors]. (The other two are from Abbott.) Typically, CGMs have been used by Type 1 diabetics — those who produce little to no insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar — to monitor their condition. The Stelo, however, is aimed at Type 2 diabetics, specifically those who don’t rely on insulin. Unlike Type 1, Type 2 diabetes develops over time as the body becomes more insulin-resistant. While some Type 2 diabetics rely on insulin, the vast majority manage their blood sugar with lifestyle changes and oral medication. (Read More)