Experimental Weight Loss Drug Beat Ozempic and Wegovy in Early Trial

Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk isn’t sitting on its laurels when it comes to weight loss. The Danish-based company has just revealed preliminary data suggesting that its experimental drug amycretin can help people lose even more weight than its already blockbuster drug semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy. Even better, amycretin is taken as a pill, as opposed to the injections needed for Ozempic and Wegovy. (Read More)