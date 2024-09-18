Poison Control Centers Report Spike in Calls about Kids and Energy Drinks

(ABC News) – The number of calls to U.S. poison centers about children consuming energy drinks increased about 20% in 2023 after years of remaining relatively flat, according to data from America’s Poison Centers.

America’s Poison Centers, which accredits and represents 55 poison centers across the country, said children’s exposure to energy drinks rose from 2,168 in 2022 to 2,694 in 2023. About 48% of cases in young kids were unintentional, and the rate of cases among kids between the ages of 6 and 12 nearly doubled. (Read More)