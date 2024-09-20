F.T.C. Accuses Drug Middlemen of Inflating Insulin Prices
September 20, 2024
(New York Times) – The case takes aim at the major pharmacy benefit managers, agency officials said, claiming that they favored more expensive insulin products and forced patients to pay more.
The Federal Trade Commission said on Friday that it had taken legal action against the three largest pharmacy benefit managers, accusing the drug middlemen of inflating insulin prices and steering patients toward higher-cost insulin products to increase their profits. (Read More)