(Washington Post) – In its annual report of yearly procedures for 2023, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons dubbed the new popular look the “ballet body.”

Fueled by the rise of the blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, thinness appears to be making a comeback in the trend cycle. And some scholars, culture-watchers and health experts who have noticed the apparent shift are watching it with a wary eye — especially as cosmetic surgery and weight-loss drugs are available to only a specific segment of society with the right resources and access.