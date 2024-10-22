Lilly sues online vendors, medical spa over copycat weight-loss drugs

(Reuters) – Eli Lilly said on Monday it sued three medical spas and online vendors for selling products claiming to contain tirzepatide, the main ingredient in its popular weight-loss medicine Zepbound, including in the form of dissolvable tablets.

The new lawsuits, which name Pivotal Peptides, MangoRx and Genesis Lifestyle Medicine of Nevada, are the first related to copycat tirzepatide filed since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took the drug off its list of medicines in short supply earlier this month. (Read More)