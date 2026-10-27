(NYT) – Germany’s Neura is one of the companies at the forefront of efforts to use artificial intelligence in robotics, and crucial to whether Europe can close the gap with China.

But in just a few months, Neura’s founder, David Reger, has attracted investment from some of the world’s most powerful technology companies, including Nvidia and Amazon, and received invitations to meet the leaders of Europe’s three largest economies.

The company’s rise underscores the importance of artificial intelligence and robotics, technologies that could help Europe transform its ailing manufacturing sector and take on Chinese competition. Neura is among companies at the forefront of Europe’s efforts to seize the potential economic gains as A.I. makes the leap from the digital world to the physical. (Read More)