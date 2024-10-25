(New York Times) – One day last winter, Alison Stewart, the host of “All of It” on WNYC, was alarmed to find herself speaking gibberish.

Since 2022, Dr. D’Amico, 43, has been at the forefront of introducing to New York City a novel software program produced by Quicktome, which precisely maps a patient’s brain networks before surgery. He cuts an unusual figure, with tattoos snaking out from his scrubs. But he was also a calming and commanding presence. He explained to Ms. Stewart what was at risk and why he wanted her to be awake during surgery. It was important that he be able to test her speech in real time, he said; he didn’t want to probe too deeply and disconnect a vital region that controlled verbal or motor function.

Ms. Stewart agreed without hesitation.