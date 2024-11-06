A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

November 6, 2024

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 50, no. 11, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Prioritisation and non-Sentientist Harms: Reconsidering Xenotransplantation Ethics” by Christian Rodriguez Perez, et al.
  • “How should China Set ethical Guardrails for medical Research?” by Jingyi Xu, et al.
  • “Shaping Children through genetic and environmental Means” by Christopher Gyngell and Tamara Kayali Browne
  • “Consent with Complications in Mind” by Edwin Jesudason

Posted by

Posted in Genetic Ethics, Informed Consent, Journal Articles, Organ Donation / Transplantation, Research Ethics

Ad