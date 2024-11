(Axios) – Triplet and higher-order births have fallen sharply in the U.S. as in vitro fertilization advances made it less common to implant multiple embryos in patients getting treatment. The big picture: The number of triplet births in the United States fell 64% from 1998 to 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while quadruplet and higher-order births fell nearly 80% over the same time. (Read More)