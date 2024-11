(New York Times) – The sticky, slimy goo plays an essential role in fighting off infections, shaping the gut microbiome and more.

To many people, mucus is nothing more than a gross goo, something to be tossed away in a tissue immediately after clearing your throat or blowing your nose.

To scientists, it’s nothing short of a medical marvel — an unsung hero in keeping us healthy, and a potential gold mine for new treatments. (Read More)